Daniels: “I’m going to be doing a lot for AEW, whether it’s in the ring or behind the scenes”

During an appearance at the Gamescom convention in Germany, Christopher Daniels spoke with the Headlock Wrestling Podcast and addressed the rumored backstage drama in AEW…

“The wrestling internet sees what they see from the outside. Everything is going fine in AEW. We just promoted Tony Schiavone, QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Pat Buck. We’re tightening the ship and trying to get everything in a good place for us. Right now, we have a successful television show. Dynamite is doing very well for TBS, Rampage is doing well for TNT. Hopefully, the international fans are enjoying it as well. Everything is going very well for us, we’re very happy for the success we’ve had and we’re going upwards and onwards.”

“I hope I can do more in the ring, but either way, I’m going to be doing a lot for AEW, whether it’s in the ring or behind the scenes.”

(quotes credit: Fightful.com)