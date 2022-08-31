Chris Jericho has high praise for AEW

– In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, AEW star Chris Jericho came to the defense of AEW, thanking company President & CEO Tony Khan, along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for reigniting his love of pro wrestling. Jericho stated the following:

“Just wanna thank @TonyKhan, @KennyOmegamanX & @youngbucks for reigniting my love for pro wrestling!! @AEW is the BEST wrestling company in the world today and I’m so PROUD to be a part of it! Haters gonna hate…and wizards are gonna throw fireballs at all their asses!”

AEW has been at the center of a number of recent backstage rumors as of late revolving around backstage drama with top stars, including CM Punk. The company held a talent meeting last week as well, where Tony Khan and EVPs Omega and The Young Bucks spoke to most of the roster.

The Jericho Appreciation Society leader is set for action this Sunday at AEW All Out 2022. He will face former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson in a one-on-one match. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.