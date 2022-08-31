Casino Ladder Match participants for AEW All Out

Tony Khan has announced the following participants for the Casino Ladder Match scheduled for AEW All Out on Sunday-

*Penta Oscuro

*Rey Fenix

*Rush

*Andrade El Idolo

*Dante Martin

*ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

*ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

*Mystery participant (The Joker)

The winner of the match will receive a future AEW World Championship match.

AEW All Out takes place this Sunday from the Now Arena in Chicago. The updated lineup is as follows-

* Zero Hour Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

* Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

* Ricky Stark vs. Will Hobbs

* FTR & Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal

* Casino Ladder Match for Future World Championship Shot: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker TBA

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs. Athena

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (C) vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: United Empire or The Elite vs. The Dark Order or Best Friends

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Fatal 4 Way: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida