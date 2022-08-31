Casino Ladder Match participants for AEW All Out
Tony Khan has announced the following participants for the Casino Ladder Match scheduled for AEW All Out on Sunday-
*Penta Oscuro
*Rey Fenix
*Rush
*Andrade El Idolo
*Dante Martin
*ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta
*ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli
*Mystery participant (The Joker)
The winner of the match will receive a future AEW World Championship match.
AEW All Out takes place this Sunday from the Now Arena in Chicago. The updated lineup is as follows-
* Zero Hour Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
* Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
* Ricky Stark vs. Will Hobbs
* FTR & Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal
* Casino Ladder Match for Future World Championship Shot: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker TBA
* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs. Athena
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (C) vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: United Empire or The Elite vs. The Dark Order or Best Friends
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Fatal 4 Way: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
