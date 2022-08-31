AEW All Out 2022 week in Chicago starts today

AEW has moved to the suburbs of Chicago for the rest of the week as the company prepares for a busy few days culminating with All Out on Sunday night.

The fun starts tonight with Dynamite live from the NOW Arena. Tickets are available from starting from just $30 from Ticketmaster.com.

Tomorrow, there will be the AEW community charity softball game held at the Parkway Sports Complex in Rosemont. The game will benefit My Block My Hood My City, a non-profit organization empower and inspire the youth of Chicago. Prior to the game, there will be meet & greets with AEW stars participating in the game. Tickets start from $30 for individuals or $80 for a four-ticket family pack and they are available at Eventbrite.com.

Friday it’s Rampage from the NOW Arena with tapings starting at 7PM CT. Tickets for Rampage remain available at Ticketmaster.com starting from $30.

Then on Saturday, there will be the All Out Fan Fest at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Exploration Hall. The party starts at 10AM and will run till 6PM with live stage shows, paid and free meet & greets, merchandise for sale, and much more. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com for $60.

And Sunday it’s the big one, All Out live on pay-per-view also from the NOW Arena. Tickets remain for All Out starting from $80 all the way to $1,554 on Ticketmaster.com.