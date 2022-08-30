WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live Clash at The Castle go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.107 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 5.09% from last week’s 2.005 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.163 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.055 million), the second hour drew 2.222 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.044 million) and the final hour drew 1.937 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.917 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.27% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. That 0.59 key demo rating represents 770,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 7.39% from the 717,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.59 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking, and last week also marked the end of a four-week streak at #1 for WWE’s flagship show. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.59 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with an average of 3.488 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #7 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, and Special Report with Bret Baier. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the second-best total audience of the year so far, behind the post-SummerSlam episode on August 1. RAW also drew the third-best key demo rating of the year so far. Besides the US Open on ESPN, there was no major sports competition for RAW this week. This week’s RAW viewership was up 5.09% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 7.27% from last week.

The Bachelorette on ABC drew an average of 3.307 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.204 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.137 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.853 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 459,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 904,000 viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 912,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelorette on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 0.78, while The Bachelorette also drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with 3.307 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 10.49% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 9.25% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s Clash at The Castle go-home RAW aired live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, and had the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final red brand build for Clash at The Castle, a promo between Seth Rollins and Riddle, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match, a special appearance by SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for his hometown return, plus Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which was the main event and saw Rodriguez and Aliyah get the win.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode