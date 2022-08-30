WWE on A&E ratings for this past Sunday

Sunday’s “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on Rey Mysterio drew 444,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.98% from last week’s Biography documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which drew 453,000 viewers.

Sunday’s documentary on Mysterio also drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 9.09% from the 0.11 key demo rating that the Edge doc drew.

The Mysterio doc ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is up from last week’s #34 ranking for the Edge doc.

The Mysterio doc also ranked #71 for the night in viewership in cable, which is up from last week’s #78 viewership ranking for the Edge doc.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero drew 316,000 viewers, which is up 3.95% from the 304,000 that last week’s episode on Edge vs. John Cena drew.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode also drew a 0.09 key demo rating, which is up 12.50% from the 0.08 rating that last week’s Edge vs. Cena episode drew.

WWE Rivals on Mysterio vs. Guerrero ranked #54 on the Cable Top 150 for the night, which is down from last week’s #49 ranking for Edge vs. Cena.

WWE Rivals on Mysterio vs. Guerrero also ranked #92 in viewership for the night on cable, which is up from last week’s #96 ranking for Edge vs. Cena. This is tied with the 8pm BET airing of the MTV Music Awards, which also ranked #46 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 key demo rating.

WWE Smack Talk at 11pm drew 179,000 viewers on A&E this past Sunday night. This is up 24.31% from last week’s 144,000 viewers.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also drew a 0.05 key demo rating, which is up 25% from last week’s 0.04 rating.

WWE Smack Talk ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday, which is down from last week’s #98 ranking.

Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk also ranked #115 for the night on cable in viewership, which is up from last week’s #130 viewership ranking.

This week’s Biography documentary on Mysterio drew the third-lowest viewership and tied for the second-lowest key demo rating for this season of Biography episodes on WWE Legends. Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on Mysterio vs. Guerrero drew the second-lowest viewership and tied for the second-lowest key demo rating so far. Sunday’s Smack Talk episode drew the second-lowest viewership and tied for the second-lowest key demo rating for the current season so far.

House of The Dragon on HBO Prime topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.59 key demo rating. House of The Dragon also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.264 million viewers.

The NFL Pre-season game between Detroit and Pittsburgh on CBS topped the night on network TV with a 1.20 key demo rating, also rawing 5.821 million viewers. 60 Minutes on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.427 million viewers, also drawing a 0.67 key demo rating.

Below is our Viewership Tracker for Season 2 of WWE programming on A&E:

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 2

Biography: The Undertaker – 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating

Biography: Bill Goldberg – 594,000 viewers with a 0.16 key demo rating

Biography: The Bella Twins – 420,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Biography: Kurt Angle – 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Biography: Lex Luger – 586,000 viewers with a 0.17 key demo rating

Biography: DX – 594,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Biography: Edge – 453,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Biography: Rey Mysterio – 444,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Biography: WrestleMania I –

WWE RIVALS SEASON 1

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

The Undertaker vs. Kane – 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Steve Austin vs. The Rock – 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – 361,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

WWE vs. WCW – 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Triple H vs. Mick Foley – 431,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating

Edge vs. John Cena – 304,000 viewers with a 0.08 key demo rating

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – 316,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella –

WWE SMACK TALK SEASON 1

Episode 1 – 222,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 2 – 237,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 3 – 212,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating

Episode 4 – 208,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 5 – 235,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating

Episode 6 – 192,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating

Episode 7 – 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 key demo rating

Episode 8 – 179,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating

Episode 9 –

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Average: 736,125 viewers per episode for 8 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Total: 5.889 million viewers for first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.27 18-49 demographic rating per episode