WWE announces fan events for Cardiff

WWE announced the following today-

In celebration of WWE’s return to the U.K. for the first stadium show in 30 years, WWE is excited to announce free-to-attend fan activations at Cardiff Castle. The Undertaker Experience and Smyths Toys Pop-Up give the WWE Universe a new way to experience WWE in Cardiff, Wales.

Smyths Toys Pop-Up

Smyths Toys Pop-Up will take place at the South Gate of Cardiff Castle. This free-to-attend event will give members of the WWE Universe an opportunity to interact with exclusive WWE activations including:

-Life-Size WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig

-WWE Mattel Action Figure Display

-Funko Pop Photo Opportunity

-2K22 Gaming Stations

Plus, special appearances by WWE Superstars!

Location: Cardiff Castle South Gate

Cardiff Castle Address: Castle St, Cardiff CF10 3RB, United Kingdom

Hours of Operation:

-Friday, Sept. 2

-10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

-Saturday, Sept. 3

-9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Undertaker Experience

Inside the Undercroft of the Cardiff Castle, the WWE Universe will enjoy a special memorabilia display showcasing the best from The Deadman’s career with The Undertaker Experience. Fans will be able to view Undertaker memorabilia, take a photo sitting on The Undertaker’s Throne and purchase exclusive merchandise.

Location: Undercroft at Cardiff Castle

Cardiff Castle Address: Castle St, Cardiff CF10 3RB, United Kingdom

Hours of Operation:

-Friday, Sept. 2

-10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Last Entry)

-Saturday, Sept. 3

-9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Last Entry)