WWE announces fan events for Cardiff
WWE announced the following today-
In celebration of WWE’s return to the U.K. for the first stadium show in 30 years, WWE is excited to announce free-to-attend fan activations at Cardiff Castle. The Undertaker Experience and Smyths Toys Pop-Up give the WWE Universe a new way to experience WWE in Cardiff, Wales.
Smyths Toys Pop-Up
Smyths Toys Pop-Up will take place at the South Gate of Cardiff Castle. This free-to-attend event will give members of the WWE Universe an opportunity to interact with exclusive WWE activations including:
-Life-Size WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig
-WWE Mattel Action Figure Display
-Funko Pop Photo Opportunity
-2K22 Gaming Stations
Plus, special appearances by WWE Superstars!
Location: Cardiff Castle South Gate
Cardiff Castle Address: Castle St, Cardiff CF10 3RB, United Kingdom
Hours of Operation:
-Friday, Sept. 2
-10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
-Saturday, Sept. 3
-9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Undertaker Experience
Inside the Undercroft of the Cardiff Castle, the WWE Universe will enjoy a special memorabilia display showcasing the best from The Deadman’s career with The Undertaker Experience. Fans will be able to view Undertaker memorabilia, take a photo sitting on The Undertaker’s Throne and purchase exclusive merchandise.
Location: Undercroft at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Address: Castle St, Cardiff CF10 3RB, United Kingdom
Hours of Operation:
-Friday, Sept. 2
-10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Last Entry)
-Saturday, Sept. 3
-9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Last Entry)