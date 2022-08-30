Roman Reigns on being champion for two years

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently celebrating two years as champion.

Reigns won the WWE Universal Title at Payback on August 30, 2020 by winning a No Holds Barred Triple Threat over Braun Strowman and former champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. He then defeated former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 3 of this year in a Winner Takes All match to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been champion for 724 recognized days and counting.

WWE officially has Reigns at 787 recognized days with the Universal Title, over 2 reigns, and at 266 recognized days with the WWE Title, over 4 reigns.

WWE congratulated Reigns on the two-year milestone today and wrote, “Two years ago, Roman Reigns began his now legendary reign as Universal Champion, winning the title in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback on Aug. 30, 2020. Since then, The Head of the Table has defended the championship more than 20 times, overcoming Superstars like Rey Mysterio, Edge, John Cena and Kevin Owens to name a few. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns doubled down on his iconic status by defeating Brock Lesnar and picking up the WWE Championship in the process. Few Superstars in WWE history can claim they have been World Champion for more than two years. As such, Reigns joins an honored crowd that includes Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund and Pedro Morales. More impressively, the WWE Universe hasn’t seen a Superstar be a World Champion for more than two years since The Hulkster reigned with the WWE Championship from 1984 to 1988. Change is inevitable in WWE. Counting all other championships in the WWE (sans NXT and NXT UK), there have been 55 title changes since Aug. 30, 2020 and that’s before counting the nearly 70 times the 24/7 Championship changed hands. In addition to this, there have been four nights of WrestleMania action, the Thunderdome was introduced and celebrities like Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville made their in-ring debuts. Amid all of this change, there has been one constant: Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. As Roman Reigns celebrates his two-year anniversary as Universal Champion, can anyone stop him or will he continue his reign for another two years?”

Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon and called it a run like never before.

“A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it,” he wrote.

As seen in the video below, a new episode of WWE Playlist was also released today, featuring every title defense Reigns has made in the last two years.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn will be on Friday’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown to host the Two-Year Championship Celebration for Reigns, who will also be on the show. Reigns will then defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle on Saturday from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Below is the full tweet from Reigns, along with the new WWE Playlist episode: