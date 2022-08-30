Our Lady Peace song ‘Run’ chosen as Clash at the Castle theme

The song ‘Run’ by Canadian alt-rock group Our Lady Peace has been selected as the theme for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which takes place this Saturday from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

“It’s extremely cool to know our music is being used in such a crucial and emotional part of the programming,” said Raine Maida, front man for Our Lady Peace. “We’re excited to join The Weeknd, Metallica, and Imagine Dragons as WWE theme song artists, and can’t wait to share our music with other parts of the world! Go Clash at the Castle!”

Neil Lawi, WWE Music Group’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, added, “WWE has a long history of integrating today’s most popular music into our programming, and we look forward to incorporating Our Lady Peace’s ‘Run’ into our biggest show in the UK in decades.”

This is not the first collaboration between WWE and the band. The song ‘Whatever’ was used as Chris Benoit’s theme song and is part of the WWE Forceable Entry album.