Match announced for AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show

AEW is using the Zero Hour name for their All Out pre-show on Sunday. The one hour pre-show will air on Sunday at 7pm ET, for free on Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The original 2018 All In event used Zero Hour for their pre-show, while ROH and MLW have also used the name.

Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the All Out pre-show. This will be a rematch from NJPW Capital Collision on May 14th, which Ishii won. Khan’s full tweets can be seen below.

Kingston was previously booked to face Sammy Guevara at All Out but their match was pulled due to the recent backstage altercation that got Kingston suspended for 2 weeks. AEW has not announced Guevara for All Out as of now.

AEW All Out takes place this Sunday from the Now Arena in Chicago. The updated lineup is as follows-

* Zero Hour Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

* Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

* Ricky Stark vs. Will Hobbs

* FTR & Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Jay Lethal

* Casino Ladder Match for future championship shot

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs. Athena

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (C) vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: United Empire or The Elite vs. The Dark Order or Best Friends

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Fatal 4 Way: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

For the 1st time since 2018#ZeroHour returns to @NOW_Arena Sunday at #AEWAllOut! Don’t miss a loaded + FREE card to open a huge night of wrestling Sunday

ALL OUT: Zero Hour @ 7pm ET/6pm CT ahead of the ppv! See you TOMORROW for what will be a great go home #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/2j4eBY15KE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022