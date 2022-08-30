LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– The Worlds Collide go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us as fans chant “NXT!” now. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Grayson Waller makes his way out while Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Waller grabs a fan sign and rips it up, then hits the ring. Waller takes the mic but before he can speak, the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews. We get a look at how Crews interrupted the debut of The Grayson Waller Effect last week.

The bell rings and they lock up as fans do dueling chants. They tangle some and Crews takes Waller down by his arm. They wrestle back up and Crews applies a headlock. Waller looks to capitalize but Crews lands on his feet and shows off, then takes Waller down into an arm bar. Waller counters with a takedown for a quick pin attempt. Crews drops Waller and runs the ropes, then blocks a hip toss to drop Waller with a clothesline. Crews keeps control with more offense as fans cheer him on. Crews with a big back-drop across the ring. Crews with more quick offense and more showing off to taunt Waller as fans cheer him on. Crews with a long vertical suplex now, holding Waller high in the air for a minute or two, then dropping him down.

Crews goes to the apron and launches himself in with a senton for a close 2 count. They tangle some more and Waller pokes Crews in the eye. The referee checks on Crews now as he rolls to the floor, holding his eye. A ringside trainer checks on Crews as Waller taunts him from the ring. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and fans are booing Waller while he dominates Crews in the middle of the ring. Crews blocks right hands and mounts offense of his own until Waller sends him to the floor. Crews fights back in and launches himself in from the apron but Waller catches him in a submission. Waller mounts Crews on the mat and unloads with a 2 count.

They go back and forth now. Crews mounts offense and yells out for a big pop. Crews drops Waller in the corner and hits a big second rope Blockbuster. Waller kicks out at 2. Crews presses Waller high int he air but Waller escapes to the floor from the hold. Waller rushes back in and drops Crews out of nowhere with a big Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall as fans boo him. We go to replays, and see how Waller went for Crews’ eye once again when hitting his finisher. Waller talks some trash on the entrance-way and dances around as Crews recovers in the ring.

– The Diamond Mine is backstage warming up now. They are hyped up to face Gallus tonight. Roderick Strong walks in and says he knows they don’t trust him, but he pulled security footage from the ceiling camera to prove that he wasn’t lying last week. Julius Creed doesn’t care, and says it will just prove he doesn’t trust Strong, and he only wants to work with people he trusts. Damon Kemp also doesn’t trust Strong. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley walk up and tell them to get it together. Nile goes on about how she and Paxley are focusing on the tag titles. Damon Kemp and The Creed Brothers go back to working out.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out come NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for this non-title match. We get a look up at the Toxic Lounge and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose are watching. Chance and Carter hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and NXT Champion Bron Breakker is in the locker room when RAW Superstar Finn Balor walks in. He asks Breakker if he knows who he is, and he does. Balor says he’s also the guy who has held the NXT Title more than anyone else, and who made the title the industry standard for who’s the best. Now it’s Bron’s responsibility to uphold that lineage. Balor says he likes Bron, so here’s some advice – Balor has beaten guys twice as big as him so on Sunday at Worlds Collide, don’t underestimate the moment, don’t underestimate the opponent, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Balor taps Bron on the chest and wishes him good luck, then walks off. We go back to the ring and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are wrapping up their entrances. The bell rings and Nile locks up with Carter. They tangle and Nile slams Carter for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth and quick offense with another pin attempt. Carter rocks Nile and tags in Chance for the double team.

Nile and Chance briefly go at it before Chance comes back in for the double team. Nile fights off Chance and slams her face-first into the mat now. Paxley tags in for the double team offense to Carter in the corner. Paxley scoops Carter and slams her in the middle of the ring. Paxley with a corkscrew splash for a 2 count. Carter counters for a pin attempt of her own.

Carter avoids Paxley on the ropes and rolls her for 2. Carter with a dropkick to the face for another 2 count. Chance comes in with more high-impact offense to Paxley. We see the Toxic Lounge again but this time Rose is all alone. Paxley fights off Chance but they both collide in mid-air and go down. Dolin confronts Nile at ringside now while Paxley works Carter over in the ring.

Jayne jumps on the apron to distract Paxley. This leads to a big superkick to the jaw and Jayne runs back over to the entrance-way to help Dolin double team Nile but she fights them off and sends them retreating. Chance tags in and hits a big 450 Splash while Carter holds Paxley for the double team. Chance covers Paxley for the win while Carter stops Nile from rushing back into the ring.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Chance and Carter take the mics. They tell Nile and Paxley they will do this again. They go on about being fighting champions, and at Worlds Collide on Sunday, they plan to throw a party in the parking lot… the music interrupts and out comes RAW Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to a big pop. Fans chant “welcome back!” now as Doudrop takes the mic. She loves a good party as much as anyone else but how about we dance in the ring instead of the parking lot on Sunday. Nikki suggests they dance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and fans pop. The two teams shake hands in the middle of the ring but the heels pull the champions close to them. The tense face-off continues to end the segment.