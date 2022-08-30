Get WWE Network on Peacock now for just $19.99 for one year

The $1.99 a month or $19.99 for one year Peacock offer is now live by using the promo code SEPTEMBER for the monthly plan or ONEYEAR for the full year.

This offer is for new subscribers only and gives you access to the full WWE Network catalog on Peacock as well as the full Peacock library including the latest movies such as Jurassic Park: Dominion.

The full year plan works out a few bucks cheaper than subscribing monthly and if you’re already a subscriber, registering with a different e-mail address will do the trick. This offer is also the one with ads called Peacock Premium. The Premium Plus no-ads service is not part of the offer.

You can redeem this offer only through the PeacockTV.com website and is not available if you subscribe directly through Apple TV and other services. After registration, you will be able to enjoy the streaming service on any device you want, including TV-connected devices such as Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, and more.