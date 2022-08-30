Championship milestone for The Usos

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have hit another significant milestone in their title reign.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso recently hit the 404-day mark in their current title reign, making them just the third team in WWE history to hold the straps for more than 400 days. The other two teams are Demolition and The New Day.

The Usos won the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro on the May 20, 2022 SmackDown, in a Winners Take All match. With that win, they became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They went into the match with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, which they won from The Mysterios at Money In the Bank on July 18, 2021.

WWE has The Usos at a total of 786 recognized days with the blue brand titles, over 5 reigns, and 355 recognized days with the red brand titles, over 3 reigns. Demolition is listed at 698 recognized days over 3 title reigns, while The New Day is listed at 786 recognized days over 5 reigns with the blue brand titles, and 627 recognized days over 4 reigns with the red brand titles.