WWE reportedly interested in Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is rumored to possibly be headed back to WWE.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a WWE return for Strowman has been pitched or discussed.

WWE sources have reportedly complimented Strowman on looking “ring ready” physically, saying he looks better now than he did when he was with WWE.

It was noted that in the year-plus since leaving WWE, Strowman’s comments on indie wrestlers have rubbed them the wrong way. However, the wrestlers offended weren’t even sure if Strowman meant his comments, or if he was just getting heat.

Strowman re-signed with WWE in 2019, securing a major seven-figure, multi-year contract that paled in comparison to some of the newer contracts WWE has handed out over the last year. Strowman got down to the last few months of the deal but reportedly played “hardball” during negotiations. Strowman was released from WWE back on June 2, 2021, along with other budget cuts. Since then he has worked just 8 matches, and has mainly been involved with the Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion with EC3. Karrion Kross was also involved with CYN, but he returned to WWE several weeks back.