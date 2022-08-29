WWE reportedly considering title change for Roman Reigns

A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that there has been creative talks about a possible title change with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when he faces Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday. The report states:

For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 29, 2022

Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are set to host a Two-Year Championship Celebration for Reigns on this week’s go-home SmackDown.