Wardlow talks dream matches and working as a babyface

Wardlow recently spoke with The Zaslow Show to promote AEW All Out, where he will team with FTR to take on Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns. Below are a few highlights-

Dream opponents: “Kenny Omega is very high on that list. Jon Moxley is also at the top of that list. I would say within AEW, it is Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley – I want those two more than anybody. Outside of that, it is the dream match. I always saw Wardlow versus [Brock] Lesnar to be the biggest money match in the history of national TV.”

Working as a babyface: “To come out to that crowd in Cleveland as the TNT Champion was such an adrenaline rush like I’ve never experienced in my life. God what an amazing feeling, I wish I could feel that every day. I’m so obsessed with that feeling, that that’s how I know I’m going to continue with those moments.”

The AEW TNT Champion said the day he turns heel is the day wrestling is flipped upside down.