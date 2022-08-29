Vince Russo claims he consulted USA Network for Raw between 2020 and 2022

During his latest YouTube video, former WWE and WCW creative writer Vince Russo claimed that he has worked secretly for USA Network since 2020 overseeing WWE Raw.

Russo said that right before the COVID-hit WrestleMania in 2020, USA Network engaged him as a consultant, a job which ran up until past this year’s WrestleMania in Dallas.

“So basically bro, for two years, I was consulting for the USA Network. For two years bro, the USA Network paid me very, very, very well,” Russo claimed.

He said that he got in touch with the VP at USA Network and had a long discussion. Russo claimed that this person then went straight to Vince McMahon to green light it.

“The reason why I’m coming clean is bro, don’t tell me what the f*ck I’m talking about,” Russo said. “When it comes to numbers when it comes to networks, I don’t care if it’s 1999 or 2020…I know where they stand. I know what they are looking for. I know what’s acceptable and what’s unacceptable because I had communication with them for two straight years. So, don’t tell me what the f*ck I’m talking about bro, when I’m working directly with the network that WWE RAW is on.”

The full details on this will be revealed on today’s episode of Truth with Consequences on his Patreon site.

Russo became the head writer over at WWE in 1997 and lasted two years until he switched sides and went to WCW. His run in WCW was pretty disastrous and left a year later. Russo also had runs as head writer over at Impact Wrestling between 2002 and 2014.