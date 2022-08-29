Santana Garrett returns to WWE in a new role

Former WWE developmental wrestler Santana Garrett has returned to WWE in a new capacity.

Earlier today, Garrett announced that she’s back working for WWE as a Performance Center coach. She was previously with the company as a wrestler from 2019 until being released in June 2021.

Garrett tweeted a photo of herself in a WWE shirt on Monday and captioned it with “This is NOT a throwback…#WWE #NXT #PC #Coach #Orlando #PerformanceCenter #ProWrestling #WomensWrestling #SantanaGarrett”

On her Instagram Stories, Garrett spoke about her new role and revealed that she was in a class helping with new hires on Monday.

“First day back and I’m in a class helping with new hires,” Garrett said. “These girls are less than three months in, and they are amazing. Like, I think back to me three months in and I see these girls and I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I had no chance.’ But then also, to be fair, I just learned how to put my own eyelashes on like a year ago. So, slow learner I guess.

“And a huge thank you for the overwhelming support. I am blown away. The messages already, I just posted like 15 minutes ago. But thank you, thank you guys so much. So nice.”