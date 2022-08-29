Raw spoiler notes for tonight

As noted, tonight’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will air live from Pittsburgh, PA. Fightful Select provided the following spoiler notes for the show:

-WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear on tonight’s show as advertised. Early plans have him involved with Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

-The Dexter Lumis story is set to continue, with advanced security guards being planned to enhance the story. Both Lumis and The Miz are planned for tonight’s WWE Raw.

-As of Sunday, there was set to be a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Those that we followed up with said they wanted to make it seems as important as they could.