Raw spoiler notes for tonight
As noted, tonight’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will air live from Pittsburgh, PA. Fightful Select provided the following spoiler notes for the show:
-WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear on tonight’s show as advertised. Early plans have him involved with Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.
-The Dexter Lumis story is set to continue, with advanced security guards being planned to enhance the story. Both Lumis and The Miz are planned for tonight’s WWE Raw.
-As of Sunday, there was set to be a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Those that we followed up with said they wanted to make it seems as important as they could.
