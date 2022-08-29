Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah win the WWE women’s tag team championships

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

This is the first main roster championship reign for Rodriguez and Aliyah. The titles have been vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the 5/16 RAW taping. Banks and Naomi are expected back soon but that has not been confirmed.

WWE launched the tournament to crown new champions on the 8/8 RAW with Kai and SKY defeating Tamina Snuka and Dana Brooke. Alexa Bliss and Asuka then defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, but lost to Kai and SKY in the semi-finals on last week’s RAW. Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi in the SmackDown first round match. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons were set to face Natalya and Sonya Deville in the opening round, but they were pulled from the tournament due to injuries. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne then replaced Stark and Lyons, and defeated Natalya and Deville on the 8/19 SmackDown. However, Dolin was injured during the match, so WWE held the Second Chance Fatal 4 Way on last Friday’s SmackDown, which saw Natalya and Deville defeat Nikki and Doudrop, Li and Shotzi, plus the team of Snuka and Brooke. Natalya and Deville then took a loss to Rodriguez and Aliyah on the same SmackDown episode, with Rodriguez and Aliyah advancing to the finals on tonight’s RAW.