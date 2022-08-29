Nikki Bella marries Artem Chigvintsev, four-part series coming to E!

Former Divas champion Nikki Bella got married this past weekend to professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki announced the news on her Instagram and said that her whole journey will come to television screens soon.

“We said I DO,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment.”

The WWE Hall of Famer has been dating Artem since January 2019 after the two were coupled together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. A year later, Nikki gave birth to the couple’s first child, Matteo.

This is Nikki’s second marriage following her wedding at the age of 20 to her high school sweetheart. That marriage was annulled three years later. Nikki was also engaged to John Cena in 2017 but the couple called off the engagement and wedding a year later.