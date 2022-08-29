News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW will air live tonight from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, plus Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

In addition to the names announced for matches or segments on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website also has Bayley, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Hall of Famer Edge advertised to appear.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Riddle and Seth Rollins come face-to-face

* Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match

* SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos represent The Bloodline in special RAW appearance

* The go-home RAW build for WWE Clash at The Castle