New WWE Network & Peacock programming for this week

WWE has announced the following new content for Peacock and the WWE Network to air this coming week, which will include WWE NXT Worlds Collide, Clash at The Castle, and more:

* RAW Talk tonight at 11:05pm ET

* The Bump on Wednesday at 1pm ET with AJ Styles and Hit Row

* NXT UK on Thursday at 3pm ET with Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven in the tournament finals for the NXT UK Title

* This Week In WWE on Thursday

* This Is Awesome: Most Badass Women on Friday

* NXT Level Up on Friday at 10pm ET

* ICW Fight Club #232 on Saturday

* The Bump special edition on Saturday at 11am ET to prepare for Clash at The Castle

* Clash at The Castle Kickoff pre-show on Saturday at 12pm ET

* Clash at The Castle on Saturday at 1pm ET

* NXT Worlds Collide Kickoff pre-show on Sunday at 3:30pm ET

* NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday at 4pm ET