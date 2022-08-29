New tag team match for WWE Clash at the Castle

Rey Mysterio & Edge vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor has been announced for WWE Clash at the Castle.

It was announced that Dominik Mysterio will be at ringside for his dad and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will accompany The Judgment Day to the ring.

Here is the updated card for Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales-

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

–SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

The Judgment Day vs. Edge & Rey Mysterio