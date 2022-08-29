New match announced for tomorrow’s NXT

Aug 29, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has announced a non-title match with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley for this week’s NXT show.

Here is the updated NXT lineup for tomorrow night-

-Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

-NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend & Pretty Deadly

-NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers & Damon Kemp vs. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey & Wolfgang

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (non-title)

