Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson now free agents

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are officially done with Impact Wrestling completely and are free agents effective immediately.

The duo did not renew their Impact Wrestling contracts and will now be working some events for New Japan Pro Wrestling as they search for a permanent home.

The Good Brothers appeared multiple times on AEW during Kenny Omega’s run as champion and with enough friends in high places over there, it wouldn’t be surprising if the former tag team champions end up calling AEW home.

The situation over at WWE is a bit more complicated as the two were released just after signing a new deal in 2020. Since departing WWE, they were also very vocal about the company so a return there, while anything is possible, is highly unlikely.

Since arriving in Impact Wrestling in 2020, The Good Brothers won the Impact World Tag Team titles three times.