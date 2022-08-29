LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA for the Clash of The Castle go-home episode. Vic is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Judgment Day

We go right to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles for the opener as Mike Rome does the introductions. Dolph Ziggler is out next to another pop for the opener. We get a look back at last week’s show and how WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned home to Toronto to defeat Damian Priest. We also see how Rhea Ripley hit him with a low blow after the match, and Finn Balor added to the attack until WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made the save. Out next comes The Judgment Day with their dark entrance – Priest and Balor with Ripley.

The bell rings with Balor and Ziggler going at it. Balor immediately drops Ziggler but Ziggler rolls him for a 2 count. Ziggler stays on Balor and tags in AJ but Balor escapes to the corner for a tag to Priest. Priest rocks AJ and tosses him into the corner. Priest beats AJ down in the corner with strikes, then stomps him. Priest also rocks Ziggler off the apron.

AJ with forearms and a dropkick to Priest now. AJ clotheslines Priest over the top rope to the floor. AJ launches himself with a big forearm, sending Priest into the announce table. Ziggler and Styles keep control at ringside and stand together as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor has control of Ziggler in the middle of the ring now. They counter each other but Balor nails a dropkick, then stares over at AJ. Balor mocks AJ and looks to go for a Styles Clash but Ziggler counters with a Fame-asser in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Both are down now but they both leap to tag out. Priest and AJ unload on each other now. AJ drops Priest and nails the sliding forearm. AJ warns Ripley and then splashes Priest in the corner with a flying forearm.

AJ puts on the brakes and avoids colliding with Balor on the apron, but Priest drops him with a big shot. AJ blocks South of Heaven and rolls Priest for a 2 count. AJ keeps control and hits the Ushigoroshi for another close 2 count. AJ goes on but Priest blocks the Styles Clash. They tangle and AJ rolls Priest into the Styles Clash. Balor finally helps Priest grab the bottom rope to break the hold as fans boo. Ziggler runs over and drops Balor with a big right hand. Priest drives AJ into his knee in the middle of the ring now. AJ blocks The Reckoning, then ducks a roundhouse kick and drops Priest with an enziguri to send him to one knee stunned.

Priest gets rolled up by Ziggler, who is legal now, after back-dropping AJ. The referee was distracted with AJ and didn’t see the pin attempt as Balor comes in and assists Priest with the double team. Ziggler blocks Balor’s attack and then drops him with a superkick. Priest then takes advantage and slams Ziggler with South of Heaven in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, the music hits as The Judgment Day stands tall and we go to replays. Priest, Balor and Ripley go to leave but they stop when a SUV is shown arriving on the big screen. Edge hops out and he’s making his way into the arena as fans cheer. The Judgment Day changes their minds and now they’re headed back to the ring to wait for a fight. We go to commercial.