Kenny Omega takes shot at Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega waded into a Twitter back-and-forth between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay ahead of the Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay AEW Trios Title Tournament match. Omega and the Young Bucks are set to face Ospreay & Aussie Open in the semifinals of the tournament on this week’s Dynamite, and after Nash made a crack about Ospreay’s marketability by asking how his merch sales are, Ospreay shot back with a knock on Nash’s propensity for torn quads.

Omega, for his part, responded to Nash to say that Ospreay’s sales are “Justifiably putrid, good sir.”

The Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay match on Dynamite will determine who goes to All Out to face either The Dark Order or Best Friends in the finals and become the inaugural champions.