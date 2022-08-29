Hogan trading card sells for $51,600

A trading card featuring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan just sold for more than $50,000.

A card featuring The Hulkster in Japan from the 1982 NJPW Cosmos set was sold to a collector on Sunday night for a record $51,600. The card’s grade is GEM MT 10, which a virtually perfect card.

This sets a new all-time record-high price for a pro wrestling trading card.

You can see a photo of the card below. A Hogan Cosmos card with the same condition/grade originally sold for $997 on eBay several years back. You can find the card on eBay right now with a #6 grade for $5,000 or a #8 grade for $8,500. There’s also a #5 grade for $5,999.

Hogan worked numerous matches for WWE and NJPW in Japan from 1980-1985, and held the original IWGP Heavyweight Title on one occassion. Hogan became the inaugural IWGP Heavyweight Champion by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki in the finals of NJPW’s 1983 IWGP League tournament. Hogan and Inoki are the only wrestlers to hold the original version of the title, with Hogan holding the strap for 378 days over one reign with no title defenses, and Inoki holding it 1,027 days over two reigns with two title defenses.

Hogan has not publicly commented on the trading card record as of this writing.

I'm pleased to announce that this 1982 Cosmos Hulk Hogan from Japan sold last night for $51,600 setting a new all time record high price in the wrestling card hobby. pic.twitter.com/SUO4OYMr3x — Wrestling Card Price Guide (@card_guide) August 29, 2022