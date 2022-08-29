FTR discuss getting left out of the AEW Fight Forever video game

In an interview with GiveMeSport on YouTube, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler discussed the news that was revealed this past weekend that the two have been removed from the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game.

The duo, who currently hold the AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team titles, were taken out of the game but were satisfied with AEW’s answer as to why.

Wheeler said that their issue was that they were blindsided by the action and were not told about it. “We found out like not how you would expect. And when you find out something like that…something major like being taken out of a video game, your mind automatically assumes the worst.”

Wheeler continued saying that the two were wondering if they should read between the lines and why they weren’t told beforehand. But eventually they got an answer which made “a lot of sense” and they agreed.

His tag team partner added that they initially heard about it back in March before their match against the Briscoes and after they were tipped off by a journalist, they went straight to Tony Khan who explained why.

Both Harwood and Wheeler were scanned for the game and will probably be added to the roster later on as part of a DLC pack.