Free meet & greets at WWE Superstore in Cardiff this week

Several WWE Superstars will be appearing at the WWE Superstore in Cardiff this week leading up to the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Meet & greets will be limited to 150 fans on a first-come, first-served basis. Wristband will be needed for entry and can be picked up from the meet & greet location across the hall from the Clash at the Castle Superstore when the shopping center opens at 8AM. The store is located at St Davids Dewi Sant.

Sheamus will kick things off on Thursday with an appearance at 2PM while Shayna Baszler follows at 5PM. On Friday, Ridge Holland starts at 11AM, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY take over at 2PM and Damien Priest arrives at 5PM. The last meet & greet will be on Saturday at 10AM with Madcap Moss.

Meet & greets will be photos only and no autographs will be permitted.