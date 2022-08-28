WWE takes over Principality Stadium as works start to set up for event

WWE has already taken over the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, to prepare the setup for next Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Dozens of trucks showed at the location this week with equipment, many of which were unloaded on the main pitch, which has been obviously covered for the occasion.

The seat map does not show a large stage so don’t expect a WrestleMania-type setup. It will resemble more what WWE did at SummerSlam and at the Royal Rumble this year.

Over 66,000 tickets has so far been distributed for the show, around 7,000 shy of a sell-out. While not the most profitable show of the year, Clash at the Castle will be the most-attended wrestling show this year, beating each night of WrestleMania in terms of real attendance.