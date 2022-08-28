WWE News and Notes

– PWInsider is now reporting that Mr. Money in the Bank could be set to get his name back. According to a report via CageSideSeats, Theory is being advertised under his full name for this weekend’s live events.

– At this year’s SummerSlam, Bayley made her long-awaited return alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY that are now collectively known as Damage CTRL. While speaking on After the Bell, Bayley hinted that more members may be added to the group. She said “You’re just gonna have to wait and see. I mean, who knows? Anything’s possible. Look at us in this group. You know, anything’s possible.”

– Dave Meltzer has speculated that Stephanie McMahon likely nixed the idea of WWE’s return to TV-14 content.

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about Vince McMahon and his Netflix Documentary. Meltzer made it clear that a number of talent are happy about Vince’s retirement. He said “It really hit that Vince really was a hindrance. People kind of speculated and everything but when you see the difference in the mood over there, and you see, you know I think it’s a better product. But for the most part, there are exceptions, there are two because there are people who are close to Vince but for the most part, the talent is very happy because a lot of the weird Vince-isms are gone that didn’t need to be there. You know the lot of weird stupidity. You don’t call it wrestling stuff. That stuff’s out the window. You know I think we’re done with that. And it’s just weirdo stuff.”

