Spoilers from Saturday Night Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling held a TV taping in Dallas today. You can see the full results below (per PWInsider).

Before The Impact:

*Crazy Steve def. Shane Taylor

*Giselle Shaw def. Hyan

Impact Wrestling:

*Yuya Uemura def. Kenny King

*Aussie Open def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

*Mickie James def. Rachel Rose

*X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey def. Mascara Dorado; Kenny King attacks Bailey post-match

*Killer Kelly def. Alisha Edwards

*Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK def. Josh Alexander & Rich Swann

*The Motor City Machine Guns def. The Good Brothers

*Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers def. Bhupinder Gujjar

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace def. Zicky Dice w/ Swinger

*Black Taurus def. Alex Zayne (incl. Mia Yim, Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid)

*Street Fight Match: Heath Miller def. PCO