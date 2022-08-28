Road Dogg disagreed ending Undertaker’s Wrestlemania streak

In the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Road Dogg spoke about Brock Lesnar ending the Undertaker’s winning streak at Wrestlemania 30 and why he doesn’t think it should have happened. Here are highlights:

On his reaction to the finish:

“I disagreed, but again, it’s creative decisions that neither… I don’t want to say they don’t matter, but they don’t. My wife was still at the building, I went back [to the hotel] and spent some time with myself, ordering room service and relaxing. My wife texted me saying ‘Undertaker just lost,’ and I thought she was lying to me. I couldn’t get it up on my iPad — I was trying to watch it on my iPad in the room and I couldn’t get it up. She said, ‘He just lost,’ I said, ‘No he didn’t, they’re gonna do something again, start the match over, they’re going to do something.’ I was in denial because I wasn’t in the know on that. So wow, what a moment, I’ll never forget that guy’s face, the fan with the glasses, I think that’s how we all felt.”

On thinking it was the wrong call:

“Looking back on it now, I think we all still kind of feel that way. Yeah, you hitched the wagon to Brock but at what expense? At what cost? Like I said, it really doesn’t matter, but I would’ve [voted] for him to go out clean and not ever lose at a WrestleMania. That would’ve been really cool.”