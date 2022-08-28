NWA 74 Night 2 Live Results 8/28/22

-NWA 74 Night 2 Live Results 8/28/22

NWA is celebrating its 74th anniversary as night 2 emanates from the Chase Royal Park Plaza Royal Sonesta, headlined by Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Tyrus.

The event airs live on Fite TV.

Commentary Team: Tim Storm, Joe Galli, and Velvet Sky

-Caprice Coleman vs. Colby Corino – Best Two-Out-Of-Three Falls:

-Fall #1

The story going into this match is Corino looks at Coleman as a stepping stone to earn a shot at the junior heavyweight title. Coleman with a beautiful leapfrog followed by a series of arm drags and hip tosses to gain control. Coleman immediately locks in a crossface chicken wing, and Corino taps quickly.

Coleman wins Fall #1

-Fall #2

Corino hits a standing senton to knock the wind out of Coleman. Corino delivers some stiff kicks to Coleman’s back. Coleman reverses his way out of a powerbomb with a hurricanrana. Coleman hits a leap of faith from the canvas to the top rope. Corino hits Coleman with a foreign object off the belly-to-back suplex to score the pin.

Corino wins Fall # 2

-Fall #3

Coleman looks shook as Corino throws Coleman out of the ring and delivers a tope sucida. Corino gets caught yelling at the fans as Coleman does a 619 using the ring post. Coleman ducks a couple of clotheslines and hits a springboard leg lariat. Coleman hits the holy trinity (three northern lights suplexes), which causes Corino to drop the foreign object.

Coleman goes to use the object, but the ref stops him, allowing Corino to deliver a Styles Clash. Corino hits a flying knee off the top rope and delivers the Sun Setter to capture the final fall.

Winner: 2 Falls to 1 – Colby Corino

-12 Team Battle Royal for the NWA United States Tag Team Titles

1. Team Ambition

2. The Ill Begotten

3. The Now

4. Gold Rushhh

5. Rough N” Ready

6. The Fixers

7. The Country Gentlemen

8. The Spectaculars

9. Hawx Aerie

10. Miserably Faithful w/ The Sinister Minister

11. The OGK (Mike Benett & Matt Taven w/ J.J. Dillon

12. NWA World Tag Team Champions: La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf 450)

*Once one member of a team is thrown over the top rope, the entire team is eliminated.*

The ring looks like it can barely hold all 12 teams.

Ding, Ding

Order Elimination:

Gold Rushhh Miserably Faithful The Ill Begotten The Spectaculars Rough N” Ready The Country Gentlemen

The Fixers have knocked every down and are controlling the ring. Wrecking Ball Legursky takes a double superkick from The Now and is almost eliminated until Jay Bradley makes the same and helps eliminate The Now.

7. The Now

8. Hawx Aerie

The final four: Team Ambition, The OGK, The Fixers, and La Rebelion

Bennett delivers a DVD to Bestia 666, Taven follows up with a Shinning Wizard, and Bennett eliminates Bestia. Bestia spits some sort of mist into Bennet’s eyes, allowing Mecha Wolf to score the elimination. Taven delivers a running over-the-top-rope plancha to the champs.

Team Ambition attempts a double team suplex on Legursky, but he reverses it as he suplex both members of Team Ambition at the same time. Legursky brings Bradley in the hard way for a crossbody. Legursky eliminates Mike Outlaw, and we have new champions.

Winners #AndNew NWA United States Tag Team Champions: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)

The Cardona Family Interview: Matt Cardona was not in a good mood and said last night was St. Louis Screw Job. Cardona says Rolando Freeman took advantage of what was an exhibition match. Cardona says he wasn’t 100% because no one can recover so quickly from a torn bicep. He apologizes for what he’s going to do to Rolando Freeman and then set his sights on becoming a two-time NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion.

-Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/ CJ

It looks like Magic Jake is going to perform some magic. He asked the audience if they wanted a trick as the bell rang and took out a deck of cards. Mercurio rips up the card before Magic Jake can complete the trick. Magic Jake snatches Mercurio’s book and throws it into the crowd.

They both went for low blows at the same time and caught each other’s kick. We get a “Ta Daaaa” punch from Magic Jake, but he misses a big splash in the corner. Mercurio hits a double under hook suplex for a two count. Magic Jake comes back with a belly-to-back suplex. It appears that CJ was cheering the wrong person for a moment.

Mercurio is not happy that Magic Jake keeps punching him in the face and comes back with a superkick. Mercurio hits a top rope moonsault for a two count and, yep. CJ is cheering for Magic Jake. But wait, it looks like she handed something to Magic Jake while distracting Mercurio.

Magic Jake is bleeding from the mouth and removes a razor blade from his mouth. Magic Jake hands the blade to the referee and hits Mercurio with an Abracadaver for the pin. This was not good at all.

Winner: Magic Jake Dumas

-MLW National Opernweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/ Pollo Del Mar

The story of the match early on is Silas using his size to negate Richards’ speed and technique. Silas chops away at Richards outside the ring and throws him into the guardrail. Back in the ring, Silas catches Richards off a handspring elbow and delivers a high angle belly to back suplex.

Richards backdrop Silas to escape a powerbomb attempt and connects with a double stomp. The crowd is chanting “Davey, Davey” as the champ hammers away with forearms. The two engage in a slugfest where Silas wins but misses a splash in the corner. Richards catches Silas’ leg on the apron, and hit a dragon screw leg whip between the ropes.

Richards misses a double stomp off the top rope, locks in a knee bar, and Silas makes it to the ropes. Richards hits a knee to the head off a suplex attempt. Richards charges in and Silas hits him with a spinning Boss Man Slam for a near fall. Richards comes back with a drop toe hold into an ankle lock.

Silas gets the ropes, and Richards lands a PK Kick for a one count. Richards is shocked. Richards drills Silas with a series of kicks lands the double stomp off the top, and Silas kicks out at the last possible moment. Richards applies the ankle lock, and Pollo Del Mar jumps on the apron to distract Richards.

Silas tries to blindside Richards and accidentally pulls off Pollo’s wig. Richards locks in the ankle lock again as Silas realizes what is in his hands and taps out.

Winner #AndStill MLW National Openweight Champion: Davey Richards

Commentator Joe Galli “hijacks” the show and brings his girlfriend into the ring. Galli pops the question. She says, YES! The crowd erupts in a “Let’s go, Joe” chant to cap off a big moment.