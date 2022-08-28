Notes on FTR, the Good brothers, and Kevin Nash

– PWInsider reports that WWE made attempts to bring back The Good Brothers when Vince McMahon was in charge, but talks fizzled out as they didn’t want to return at a cheap price.

– Fightful Select reports that FTR have been left off AEW: Fight Forever and won’t be a part of the game as originally planned.

They were informed about it and weren’t too happy to hear it. They were originally scheduled to be in the game, but were removed by Spring 2022.

– Kevin Nash has a question….