Movies to Watch If You Love Wrestling

One of the most popular entertainments in the world is thrilling battles. Yes, you have guessed it right. We are referring to wrestling. Who hasn’t watched wrestling growing up or played it with your favorite sibling? Literally, all of us! There are many elements of a wrestling show that are incorporated into the struggle, with the aim of attracting the audience’s attention.

People love wrestling in the United States, and the clubs where the battles take place are packed during show days. There is a WrestleMania every year, which is one of the largest shows in the world.

These fights are watched by wrestling fans every year. You may have even thought of participating in such an event on your own, but you must be physically fit for this.

An amateur wrestling movie is something we all enjoy watching. At least, most people do.

Nevertheless, there are enough of them around to merit attention. It is important to note that while this list may not seem very serious, any reasoning behind an inclusion on this list stands. In case you disagree, do not worry: most likely, someone on our side understands. This post highlights some of the blockbusters from the wrestling industry that you must watch.

Tiger King

It’s hard to know what to believe anymore if wrestling fans do not enjoy the Netflix sensation, Tiger King. This seven-part docuseries is one of the best things to watch outside of a wrestling ring. Featuring characters such as Joe Exotic, Bhagavan Antle, Carol Baskin, as well as grifters and drifters, the show plays out like a low-rent wrestling promotion you would watch on public access television every Saturday night.

A murder-for-hire plot by Joe Exotic failed after the infamous Oklahoma zoo hosted two wrestling shows. There’s no doubt that wrestling fans will appreciate this movie.

Win-Win

The only reason this film does not rank higher is because it is not only about wrestling. All of it is about the “backdrop.” The film revolves around a lawyer, Mike Flaherty (played by the amazing Paul Giamatti), who steps in to protect Leo (Burt Young), an elderly man with dementia, from the care of the state. All Leo wants to do at home is watch black and white television and eat crackers. A problem arises, however: Leo’s estate pays $1,500 a month to his caretaker. The money is desperately needed for Mike’s law firm, despite his wife’s suspicions. The court accepts Mike’s claim that he can care for Leo, but he places him in a home anyway because dealing with Burt Young in large doses is just too much for most people.

As part of his role at New Providence High School in Union County, Mike also oversees the wrestling program for students with memory loss. Despite this program’s weaknesses, the script demands a particularly scruffy appearance. The Larry Sanders Show’s Hank Kingsley and Mike Flaherty are both ideal for a situation like this.

Nacho Libre

Nacho Libre, Jack Black’s 2006 comedy about Mexican wrestling, may not be the best Jack Black film, but it helped make lucha libre wrestling known south of the border. An orphanage cook who dreams of becoming a fighter, Black plays Ignacio in the movie. By donning a mask and going by Nacho, Ignacio circumvents the orphanage’s wrestling ban.

Beyond The Mat

Darren Aronofsky’s 2008 drama The Wrestler could be described as a movie about a washed up wrestler that is equally emotional and depressing. During the end of their careers (at the time), wrestlers like The Rock and Terry Funk were the subjects of a 1999 documentary by Blaustein about wrestlers like Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Terry Funk. In addition to The Rock, the film featured other big names.

Wrestling fans have probably watched this horrible film a few times in the last twenty years, but for a good reason. Wrestlers’ lives were exposed in this way for the first time, and similar films followed. Following Darren “Droz” Drozdov is even more difficult after he sustained a neck injury just weeks before the film’s release.

Netflix has numerous wrestling shows, movies, and documentaries to choose from. The Netflix library is constantly being updated, so check back often.

