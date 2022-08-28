Bayley on Triple H: “Hunter is a huge impact on all of us”
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bayley talked about the creation of her faction and how her vision almost didn’t become a reality due to Dakota Kai being released…
“That was really heartbreaking for me because she [Dakota Kai] was the first one that I really thought would fit so well. I just felt we had a really cool dynamic and that our styles work well together, and our characters would work well together. And when she was like [released], I just kind of gave up on it. But something was eating at me. I didn’t want to come back alone. I didn’t want to come back and just fall into the same thing. I really believe that there is some change that needs to happen in order for everybody to take the women’s division to a different level.”
Bayley also praised Triple H…
“Obviously, Hunter is a huge impact on all of us and working with him over so many years, he helped me a lot just trying to figure out that vision. It was just like let me just give it one last try and see what he says so that I can either move on from it or keep pushing for it and make tweaks if there needs to be. I think everybody just kind of at once thought, like, OK, maybe this can work but it has to be with the right people.”
(quotes source: Sportskeeda.com)