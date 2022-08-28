8/28/22 WWE house show results from Manchester, NH

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits : Jey with a pinfall on Angelo Dawkins.

– Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander. Lots of technical moves. Alexander gets a standing ovation after the match.

– Asuka / Alexa Bliss (with Bianca Belair) d Dakota Kai / Io Sky (with Bayley). Belair and Bayley were ejected. Asuka submitted Kai with the Asuka Lock. Belair rejoins Bliss and Asuka to celebrate.

– WWE U.S. Title: Bobby Lashley (c) defeated AJ Styles / Theory: Lashley Spears and Pins Theory. Theory left the arena to a chorus of Boos.

AJ Styles takes a selfie with Theory’s phone while Lashley has him in a Suplex. 😂 #WWE #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/T0pK3hIdLG — Steve Fall – NBC Ten Count (@SteveFall) August 29, 2022

– 2-on-3 Handicap Match: The New Day defeated Sheamus / The Brutes when Drew McIntyre joins the match, Claymores Ridge Holland, and gets the pinfall.

– Alpha Academy issues an Open Challenge. Kevin Owens enters the ring and, after talking with Gable and Otis, gives each one a Stunner, and then leaves.

– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet Via Pinfall.

– Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins : Riddle puts Rollins through a table and then hits Rollins with an RKO for the pinfall.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM