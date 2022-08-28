8/27/22 WWE house show results from Springfield, MA
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) d The Street Profits
– Ciampa d Cedric Alexander : Crowd Shouted This is Awesome : Said to be an Outstanding Match.
– WWE U.S. Title : Bobby Lashley (c) d AJ Styles / Theory : Lashley Spears and Pins Theory.
– Io Sky (without Bayley and Dakota Kai) d Asuka via Rollup, Using the Ropes for Leverage.
– Street Fight: Riddle d Seth Rollins : Riddle puts Rollins through a table and then hits Rollins with an RKO for the pin.
– Alpha Academy issues an Open Challenge. Kevin Owens accepts. Owens d Chad Gable ( w/ Otis). with a Stunner and a Pinfall.
– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) d Ricochet via Pinfall. Second match tonight where the crowd erupts into This is Awesome. Said to be an outstanding match.
– Drew McIntyre / The New Day d Sheamus / The Brutes ( Butch / Ridge Holland ) : McIntyre hits Holland with a Claymore and a Pinfall.
