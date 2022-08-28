8/26/22 Overnight WWE Smackdown viewership

Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a jump in the overnight rating and audience from the previous week. The episode brought in a 0.5 overnight rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Spoiler TV and 2.392 million viewers, up 6.4% and 14.8% from the previous week’s final numbers of a 0.47 demo rating and 2.084 million viewers.

Of course, those numbers will be adjusted with the final ratings and audience on Monday and will likely adjust down, as the show was pre-empted in several markets due to football. But as it stands, the demo rating is the best since the July 29th episode had a 0.52 demo rating and the audience is the best best since the December 25th, 2020 episode.

