Updates on Monday’s WWE Raw

A new match and segment has been revealed for Monday’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW.

WWE has announced that RAW will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley taking on The Miz in a non-title match.

Lashley vs. Miz comes after last Monday’s RAW featured Ciampa and The Miz defeating Lashley and AJ Styles via DQ when Dexter Lumis dragged Miz away through the crowd.

WWE also announced that The Bloodline will be represented on RAW as Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos appear.

WWE’s official RAW preview notes, “The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and the honorary Uce are taking over the red brand! Despite the friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, the trio will represent The Bloodline ahead of Roman Reigns’ historic championship celebration next Friday night. What do The Usos and Zayn have in store for Raw, and can they put their issues aside to focus on Reigns’ upcoming showdown with Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.”

There’s no word yet on if Zayn and The Usos will be wrestling on RAW, but they will be there to promote the Two-Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on next Friday’s SmackDown, the final show before WWE Clash at The Castle. Next week’s SmackDown was taped tonight in Detroit, and you can find full spoilers at this link.

It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre appears on RAW after tonight’s show-closing assault by The Bloodline on SmackDown. McIntyre is not currently advertised for RAW by the WWE Events website or the arena website.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA:

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns to RAW in his hometown

* Riddle and Seth Rollins come face-to-face

* Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match

* SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos represent The Bloodline in special RAW appearance

* The go-home RAW build for WWE Clash at The Castle