Spoilers: Impact AXS tapings from 8/26
Impact Wrestling taped matches for upcoming episodes on Friday night in Dallas, TX at The Factory. These are the Lone Star Stampede-themed tapings for Impact on AXS. They will return for another round of tapings later tonight.
Below are spoilers from Friday’s show, which should air over the next few weeks:
* NJPW Strong star Yuya Uemura defeated Raj Singh in a match for Before The Impact
* Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated two wrestlers in a match for Before The Impact
* The Motor City Machine Guns defeated NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a non-title match
* Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Good Brothers to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions
* Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers retained over Bhupinder Gujjar via DQ or count out
* Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey retained over Kenny King
* Masha Slamovich defeated Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Deonna Purrazzo, possibly to secure a Bound For Glory title shot against Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace
* Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus defeated Moose and Steve Maclin
* Mascara Dorada (fka WWE’s Gran Metalik) debuted with a win over Alex Zayne
* Mickie James defeated local wrestler Hyan, who works with Booker T’s ROW promotion
* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green defeated Taya Valkyrie
* Eddie Edwards defeated Heath. This led to the eight-man main event of the night
* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards, Kenny King and new Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike