Spoilers: Impact AXS tapings from 8/26

Impact Wrestling taped matches for upcoming episodes on Friday night in Dallas, TX at The Factory. These are the Lone Star Stampede-themed tapings for Impact on AXS. They will return for another round of tapings later tonight.

Below are spoilers from Friday’s show, which should air over the next few weeks:

* NJPW Strong star Yuya Uemura defeated Raj Singh in a match for Before The Impact

* Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated two wrestlers in a match for Before The Impact

* The Motor City Machine Guns defeated NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a non-title match

* Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated The Good Brothers to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions

* Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers retained over Bhupinder Gujjar via DQ or count out

* Impact X Division Champion Mike Bailey retained over Kenny King

* Masha Slamovich defeated Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Deonna Purrazzo, possibly to secure a Bound For Glory title shot against Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

* Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus defeated Moose and Steve Maclin

* Mascara Dorada (fka WWE’s Gran Metalik) debuted with a win over Alex Zayne

* Mickie James defeated local wrestler Hyan, who works with Booker T’s ROW promotion

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green defeated Taya Valkyrie

* Eddie Edwards defeated Heath. This led to the eight-man main event of the night

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath, Rich Swann and Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards, Kenny King and new Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike