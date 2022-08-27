Notes on Iyo Sky and The Velveteen Dream

– Patrick Clark (the former Velveteen Dream is campaigning for a WWE return with the hashtag “#BringBackVelveteenDream”.

These allegations claimed that Clark sent sexually explicit images, but WWE found no evidence of wrongdoing when conducting their own internal investigation. Despite that, the company decided to cut Dream free, and he hasn’t wrestled since.

– WWE RAW star Iyo Sky (former Io Shirai) did an interview with Tokyo Sports and here are the highlights translated from Japanese…

Injury in NXT:

“When I flew in a moonsault outside the ring against Kay Lee Ray, I hit my foot on the announcer’s table and broke my right ankle and had to have surgery. I was referred to a “master ankle surgeon” in Alabama, who is a WWE official. Now I have one bolt in to hold the bone in place. I was unable to put any weight on my right leg for about a month, and I had to use a crutch and a wheelchair. It took me about three months to be able to put my full weight on it.”

Name change:

“I think the image of the previous ‘Shirai’ can be conveyed in kanji to Japanese people, but that is not the case in the United States. I think it is a good name because the “sky” in it conveys the image. The first letter of “Io” was capitalized and the second letter was lower-case “Io. So it looked like a lowercase L and O (lo), or like a number, and some people misread it. Now it’s all capitalized “IYO,” which I think makes it easier to understand.”