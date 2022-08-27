News on Tyson Fury and Chris Jericho

– According to a recent report from Brad Shepard behind his Unleashed paywall, the current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly scheduled to appear at WWE’s upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, in Cardiff.

– As previously noted, a wrestler under contract to AEW reported to the company that a representative from WWE contacted them in regards to a possible return. AEW sent an e-mail to WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon warning them ‘not to tamper’ with their talent.”

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “multiple people have been contacted by WWE” and “it’s not like it’s one person to pick a name.” One name that fans have speculated on is Chris Jericho. A Twitter user wrote to Jericho, “Need a Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Chris Jericho faction. Make it happen Y2J!!!” Jericho replied with, “Hmmm…well Some higher ups want that to happen sooner than later! #tampering”