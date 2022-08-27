Moxley segment announced for go-home edition of AEW Dynamite

AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage from Cleveland that world champion Jon Moxley will be appearing on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite to address the crowd following his dominant victory over CM Punk one week ago. This will be the final show before the promotion’s ALL OUT pay-per-view next Sunday.

-AEW world champion Jon Moxley addresses the crowd

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

-Britt Baker/Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm/Hikaru Shida

-The Elite vs. The United Empire trios title tournament semifinals