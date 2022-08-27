More single tickets released for All Out 2022 week

AEW has stopped selling the combo tickets for All Out weekend and released them as single tickets for Dynamite, Rampage, and the pay-per-view.

With the release of these tickets, there are nearly 800 tickets now left for All Out, with tickets starting at just $80. A couple of ringside seats are going for $3,000 each while floor seats start from $820.

Both Dynamite and Rampage have over quite a few tickets left, especially Rampage which is falling behind more in sales. Around 1,500 tickets remain for Dynamite.

All Out takes place on Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.