More single tickets released for All Out 2022 week

Aug 27, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW has stopped selling the combo tickets for All Out weekend and released them as single tickets for Dynamite, Rampage, and the pay-per-view.

With the release of these tickets, there are nearly 800 tickets now left for All Out, with tickets starting at just $80. A couple of ringside seats are going for $3,000 each while floor seats start from $820.

Both Dynamite and Rampage have over quite a few tickets left, especially Rampage which is falling behind more in sales. Around 1,500 tickets remain for Dynamite.

All Out takes place on Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

