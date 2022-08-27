Bushwhacker Luke shares funny Vince McMahon incident, and more

Via Phil Johnson:

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Luke shared a funny Vince McMahon story, reveals what he would change from his career, and more.

When asked if there was anything he would change from his career, he responded “Different situations where I should have taken a booking job from the second biggest promotion in the country and other situations where I should have changed from heel to babyface and made a lot of money before leaving a promotion.”

A lot has happened since Bushwhacker Luke last competed in the WWF/WWE. Perhaps, none bigger than Vince McMahon stepping down as Chairman of the company. When asked about Vince, he said, “Vince is a great guy, I would not be out here working around the world today if not for him.”

Bushwhacker Luke also recalled a funny story with the former WWE Chairman. “I was at a San Antonio nightclub where Vince was sitting on Road Warrior Animal’s shoulders. Hawk came off the bar and hit him with a clothesline. I think Vince had neck surgery after that.”

Bushwhacker Luke also commented on still wrestling matches, being part of the upcoming Wrestling Rock Musical “The Last Match,” and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.