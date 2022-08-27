Athena and Jade Cargill on collision course at All Out

Jade Cargill will probably face her toughest opponent yet at All Out as she defends her TBS title against Athena.

The match was announced during Rampage last night and it is the 10th match on the card not including the still to be announced main event.

The former NXT Women’s champion has been a thorn in Cargill’s side ever since she arrived in AEW several months ago. Cargill has done extremely well since she made her debut as well and remains undefeated in the company, having held the TBS title since January of this year.

Speaking of women’s wrestling in AEW, Toni Storm underwent dental surgery this week but will be fit to perform next week on Dynamite and even at the pay-per-view where she is part of the four-way match to determine the new interim AEW Women’s champion.